CDC Extends Federal Eviction Moratorium for 60 Days -Schumer

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a federal moratorium on evictions affecting 90 percent of the country for 60 days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. "I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population,"...

Related
U.S. PoliticsSlate

CDC Unveils New Eviction Moratorium, but Biden Warns it May Not Survive Legal Challenges

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”
Congress & CourtsThe Big Lead

Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell Literally Raced to a Microphone

A rare interesting but not existentially threatening moment took place up on Capitol Hill today as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell found themselves in a footrace to a microphone for their weekly press conferences. The Republican leader seemed to be striding to the lectern unremarkably when suddenly, the senator from New York out-flanked him. To the right no less. Strange times.
Congress & Courtswkzo.com

Slow slog in U.S. Senate for $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-02, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked a rare...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Schumer, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo resignation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of U.S. and state law. "Today's report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so," they said in a statement. "We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."
Public Healthkfgo.com

U.S. automakers reinstate mask mandates at all plants effective Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Detroit’s Big Three automakers and the United Autoworkers union said Tuesday that they will reinstate the wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Wednesday. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV said in a joint statement with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Schumer beats McConnell in Capitol footrace to the TV cameras

A sneaky Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., scuttled Sen. Mitch McConnell's plans for a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Capitol, sparking a rare moment of laughter from the stoic McConnell. The camera-savvy Schumer saw that McConnell, R-Ky., was heading to the TV microphones Tuesday afternoon to address the press corps...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

White House set to announce revised eviction moratorium -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a revised eviction moratorium on Tuesday after a prior government ban on evictions expired Saturday at midnight, two sources briefed on matter said. Details were still being finalized and the new order comes as congressional Democrats urged the White...

