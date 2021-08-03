CDC Extends Federal Eviction Moratorium for 60 Days -Schumer

Facing lots of friendly fire from angry progressives, the White House decided to change course. After days of the Biden administration saying it couldn’t do anything to save the eviction moratorium that lapsed over the weekend, it changed its mind Tuesday as activists and Democratic lawmakers increased pressure on the White House to act. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a new two-month, more limited moratorium on Tuesday at a time when the Delta variant is quickly spreading across much of the country. The ban would temporarily stop evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions, meaning it would cover around 90 percent of Americans who are renters, according to the White House. In justifying the measure the CDC said the new moratorium was needed because “the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures.”