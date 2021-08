If you're a company that manages ticket sales for concerts and other live events, it makes sense that after a long 18 months, you'd be getting excited about the future. What's happening: "Momentum for the return of live has been building every month," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino told analysts after the company reported earnings Tuesday. "Looking forward to 2022 and now 2023, all our leading indicators continue to point to a roaring era for concerts and other live events."