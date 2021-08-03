Cancel
Slow Slog in U.S. Senate for $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate made gradual progress on Tuesday on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill to upgrade roads, bridges, mass transit and broadband services as the Democratic and Republican leaders squabbled over debate on amendments. The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-02, which is backed by President Joe Biden, marked a rare...

