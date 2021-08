Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) is no stranger to the spotlight, but recently that spotlight is more akin to the lighting of an interrogation room. Amid a lawsuit surrounding the company's toxic workplace, a number of executives have stepped down from their positions. And now, WilmerHale, the law firm hired to review Activision Blizzard's policies and procedures, is coming under fire for its history of union-busting, and workers from Activision, Blizzard, and other King's studios have formed a new coalition called ABK Workers Alliance in response.