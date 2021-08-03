Michael Conlan shows respect for TJ Doheny but confident he’ll emerge victorious

The calendar has turned over to August, a busy month in the boxing world and the gateway to what's shaping up to be a big fall as well. Canelo Alvarez was poised to be part of the busy schedule with a fight against Caleb Plant to unify boxing's super middleweight division in September. But as negotiations fell apart at the finish line, Alvarez has turned his attention elsewhere as he looks to schedule a fight for Mexican Independence Day Weekend for the first time since 2018. Will he get across the finish line?