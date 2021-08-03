Experience the Best of Summer at the Reimagined 212 West 72nd Street on the Upper West Side

This West Side – number 3 in a series – starts off with a garden. Not just any garden; this garden belongs to The Place restaurant at the corner of Lexington and Ashland. I was never aware that they had cultivated a garden, not to mention that this particular one is dedicated to native plants and pollinators. One of the things that I liked most about this garden is the signage that goes along with it. There are two signs: one that touts the benefits of the indigenous plants that attract bees and butterflies, and don’t require as much water. The other lists all of the different plant varieties, to let passersby know which species they are viewing in “The Garden.”