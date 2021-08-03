Experience the Best of Summer at the Reimagined 212 West 72nd Street on the Upper West Side
212 West 72nd Street, ideally located at the iconic corner of 72nd Street and Broadway with its signature curved glass façade, is the prime destination for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining on the Upper West Side. Nestled between Central and Riverside Parks, 212 West 72nd Street offers unparalleled access to the city’s most famous green spaces, and presents light-filled residences that have been newly reimagined by award-winning architecture firm CetraRuddy.ilovetheupperwestside.com
