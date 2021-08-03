Cancel
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria hospital hosting Day of Hope

By Mateo Estling
KSBY News
 1 day ago
The 8 th annual Day of Hope begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The event is hosted by Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and is for the benefit of patients at the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Volunteers will be selling special Day of Hope newspapers, with all of the money raised going towards the before-mentioned patients.

The Day of Hope will also include a car parade through Santa Maria, starting on Santa Maria Way and ending at the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Those wishing to make an online donation can do so at the Marian Regional Medical Center website.

