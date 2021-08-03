Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Packers safety Darnell Savage says the loss in the NFC Championship Game to Tampa Bay at Lambeau Field in January serves as motivation for him and the Green Bay defense. "It's another chip on the shoulder, it’s more motivation," Savage said. "You can’t have too much motivation, being how stuff ended the way it ended. We weren’t happy with it. We use that as fire every time we go out to practice or going to the media room. You can always find positives out of negatives. Our room is filled with a bunch of competitive guys…it’s just understood, it doesn’t even need to be spoken about. We are all on the same page as far as what we want to accomplish as a group….we hold ourselves to a really high standard, so we expect to live up to it.”