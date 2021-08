Crown Castle International has raised its dividend payment by 26.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NYSE:CCI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.46. 1,121,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.54.