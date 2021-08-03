Travel Tuesday: The Golden Side of Oregon

When you think about the landscape of Oregon, we’d guess that your mind goes to dense evergreen forests, ice-cold rivers fed by mountain runoff, and craggy snow-capped peaks. But in reality, that’s only about one-third of the state! The eastern portion of Oregon is much drier. However, it’s no less colorful and, as Chehalis-based photographer Rick Goble shows us, certainly just as worth a visit. From staggering rock formations to the kaleidoscopic Painted Hills, check out the gallery below to see why Eastern Oregon should be on your must-visit list!