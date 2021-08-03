Retirement party scheduled for Carl Prokop

Gathering in honor of longtime business owner will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Harmony.

Community members are planning a retirement party for Carl Prokop, Estacada's longtime television repairman. Prokop sold his shop on Main Street earlier this summer.

The gathering is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Harmony, 221 S.W. Wade St. Those who are unable to make it and wish to send a card or story for Carl can mail them to P.O. Box 621 Estacada, 97023 or email kimandjudy@hotmail.com

"Since 1956 he has been our TV man.He has been there from the days of picture tubes and rabbit ears to computerized smart TVs. And he could fix them all," an invitation to the retirement party said.