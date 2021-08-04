Cancel
Education

More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

FOX 61
FOX 61
 1 day ago

More than 800 students have been asked to be exempted from the University of Connecticut’s requirement that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

UConn says it has granted 55 requests for medical exemptions to its vaccine mandate and 504 requests for non-medical exemptions.

The school says another 267 requests, all for non-medical reasons, remain under review. The exemption requests were first made public in court documents obtained by Connecticut Public Media.

They are part of the school’s response to a federal lawsuit filed by students who oppose the requirement that they are vaccinated before returning to school this semester. The school says no exemption request has been denied.

As of August 3, UConn has not mandated any mask-wearing inside its buildings for students, faculty, and staff. The school does require its students to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the fall semester.

Related
Collegesthecentersquare.com

UW campuses must get legislative permission to require coronavirus vaccines

(The Center Square) – The University of Wisconsin cannot require students, faculty, or campus workers to get the coronavirus vaccine on its own. The Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Review of Administrative Rules on Tuesday approved a new emergency rule that requires the UW System to get lawmakers’ approval before enacting any new coronavirus mandates.
Montgomery County, MDerienewsnow.com

12 Of the 20 biggest school districts now require masks in schools. The others can't because of mask mandate bans

More major school districts will require masks in schools following updated guidance Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, the CDC now recommends students from kindergarten through grade 12 wear masks in school. The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended masks in schools for everyone over age 2.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Important Reminder: Submit Proof of Vaccination or Exemption ASAP!

The first day of classes is now less than 40 days away. We are all excited by the prospect of a return to an academic and student experience that resembles our pre-pandemic campus environment. A critical dimension of our return to campus planning is the requirement that EVERY member of our residential community be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Only those who submit an approved religious or medical exemption from the vaccine will be permitted to access campus unvaccinated in the fall. Students with approved religious or medical exemptions will be required to wear a mask on campus and participate in weekly surveillance testing.
Educationmycbs4.com

University leaders urge students to get vaccinated

The presidents of all 12 of Florida's state universities, are coming together to encourage students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall. The university leaders recommended vaccination for students in a joint letter signed by each of them, along with the chair of the Florida Board of Governors and the chancellor of the State University System. In the letter, school leaders “strongly” recommended students get vaccinated before coming back to campus.
CollegesState News

Editorial: The University should require COVID-19 vaccines

MSU has been known to make some last-minute calls. Just last year the university decided to cancel all plans for in-person learning less than a week before campus move-in was set to begin. Six schools in the Big Ten conference are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine — Indiana University, the University...
Public HealthIndiana Daily Student

IU adds ethical exemption to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

IU added an ethical exemption to the list of exemptions for its COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy, according to IU’s website. The ethical exemption was added July 19 to bring the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in line with past IU vaccine mandates, such as last year’s flu vaccine mandate, IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said in an email.
EducationJournal & Sunday Journal

No mask mandates for public schools, colleges and universities at this time

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials said Tuesday they see nothing to warrant imposing statewide mask mandates on West Virginia’s K-12 schools or colleges and universities, even with the risk of the Delta COVID-19 variant. “As of this moment in time, right now, I don’t see any...
Public Healthromper.com

CDC Says K-12 Students And Teachers Should Wear Masks In School, Regardless Of Vaccine Status

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is rethinking its Covid-19 guidance for K-12 schools amid a nationwide rise in Covid-19 cases. In fact, today the CDC recommended that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks when indoors regardless of vaccination status. News of the CDC’s latest advice comes less than a month after the agency recommended only unvaccinated K-12 students, teachers, and staff needed to wear masks indoors.
Educationwhvoradio.com

Beshear ‘Strongly Recommends’ Schools Require Masking Of Unvaccinated Students And Adults Indoors

Governor Andy Beshear announced strong recommendations for the upcoming school year that includes masking for kids under the age of 12. The latest guidance for the start of school next month is not a mask mandate but instead a recommendation. The final decision on masks will come at the local level. Beshear said all school districts should require all unvaccinated students to wear a mask and that all kids under 12 should also be required to wear a mask. He also said any unvaccinated teacher or adult indoors should also wear a mask.

