More than 800 UConn students seek vaccination exemption

More than 800 students have been asked to be exempted from the University of Connecticut’s requirement that they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

UConn says it has granted 55 requests for medical exemptions to its vaccine mandate and 504 requests for non-medical exemptions.

The school says another 267 requests, all for non-medical reasons, remain under review. The exemption requests were first made public in court documents obtained by Connecticut Public Media.

They are part of the school’s response to a federal lawsuit filed by students who oppose the requirement that they are vaccinated before returning to school this semester. The school says no exemption request has been denied.

As of August 3, UConn has not mandated any mask-wearing inside its buildings for students, faculty, and staff. The school does require its students to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the fall semester.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM