Survey: COVID vaccines 'politically polarized'

By Suzanne Roig/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONjwU_0bGrBhpR00 Conservatives more likely to reject virus vaccines as delta variant leaves state reeling.

COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey.

The online survey of Oregon residents showed the three counties making up the Portland area had a 77% vaccination rate. In the survey, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey results mirror those from December 2020 that gauged how likely someone would be to get the vaccine when it became available. The results were published at the same time Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state would follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indoor masking guidelines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruzfQ_0bGrBhpR00 People who identified as socially conservative were four times as likely to say they would not receive the vaccine than those who said they were liberal. Nearly all those surveyed who said they were college educated reported having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"In Oregon, as in most other states, vaccination has become a politically polarized issue," said Amaury Vogel, Oregon Values and Beliefs Center associate executive director. "Political ideology when it comes to social issues, is a strong predictor of whether or not a person has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."

Some of the responses to the survey of why people would not become vaccinated included:

• "The jab is a psychotic global attempt to fulfill a depopulation agenda."

• "This is not a vaccine. It is an experimental gene therapy drug. I chose not to be a guinea pig."

• One resident said he had survived severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2003.

"Oregonians who remain unvaccinated share the same reasons as being the most influential in their decision not to get vaccinated: Long- and short-term side effects and the concerns that the vaccine was developed too quickly," Vogel said.

The survey conducted July 9 to 14 of 1,464 residents has a margin of error for the full sample ranging from plus or minus 1.5% to plus or minus 2.6%, depending on the response category for any given question.

Suzanne Roig is an EO Media Group reporter.

THE SURVEY

The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center , a nonpartisan charitable organization, has partnered with Pamplin Media Group and EO Media Group to report how Oregonians think and feel about various subjects. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is committed to the highest level of public opinion research. To obtain that, the non-profit is building the largest online research panel of Oregonians in history to ensure that all voices are represented in discussions of public policy in a valid and statistically reliable way. Selected panelists earn points for their participation, which can be redeemed for cash or donated to a charity. To learn more, visit https://www.oregonvbc.org.



Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Covid#Conservatives#Beliefs Center#Oregonians#Eo Media Group#Pamplin Media Group#Woodburn
Related
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: In defense of public education

Lowell Greathouse: 'What does it mean when we fail to understand the fullness of our history or the complexity of our world?'I'm disturbed by seeing recent stories about the political battles taking place in our schools. Attempts to narrow educational inquiry by opposing the inclusion of different racial and cultural perspectives in the classroom and attacking the use of Critical Race Theory as a tool for understanding our world more fully are discouraging. The problem is this: Narrowness in thought and perspective is the first step in developing a closed mind. I understand this from personal experience. In 1975, I...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues.Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment. Those are two findings in a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit. The survey was conducted statewide in July and involved 1,464 respondents. It carries a margin of error of 1.5% to 2.6%. Results of the survey show that while Oregonians are...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 5, 2021

Read this week's letters to the News-Times on COVID-19 vaccinations for cops, the Washington County Fair, and more.Protecting and serving means getting vaccinated I am a registered nurse at a local hospital. Recently, I admitted an incarcerated patient who was accompanied by a Washington County police officer. As part of the patient's health history, I asked whether she had a COVID vaccine. She had, so I thanked her for doing her part to stop the deaths and the virus. I also ask visitors whether they have had one, so we can let them know that we offer the vaccines downstairs...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack: nation, Oregon facing 'larger challenges'

While visiting with Willamette Valley farmers, the cabinet member says feds must match state in firefighting and fire prevention efforts.Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says Congress needs to do for the national forests what the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown have just done to boost firefighting efforts and reduce the threat of wildfires, more of them likely to occur with a warming climate. Vilsack spoke with reporters Tuesday, Aug. 3, after he and Brown toured a farm near Salem and were briefed by officials about the status of wildfires, particularly the Bootleg fire that has consumed more than 400,000 acres...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo launches mobile vaccine team as COVID-19 cases surge

People who don't access traditional communication channels still don't have basic information about the vaccine, officials say.Washington County has launched a mobile vaccine team as health experts warn of another crossroads in the fight against COVID-19. The county's mobile vaccine team, which launched last month, aims to increase vaccinations at farmers' markets, community events and in specific neighborhoods where people have been slower to get the vaccine, said Louisa Partain, a senior program coordinator with the county's health department. The approach of using data to bring vaccines where people are is the same as that of the mobile vaccination team...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

All Portland metro counties urge public to wear face masks

Coronavirus infection numbers are spiking again, leading public health officials to reiterate calls for wearing masks indoors.As the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes the dominant strain among those testing positive for the virus in the United States, community spread in Oregon is increasing at a rate that has public health experts concerned. Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties have each issued recommendations urging the public to wear facemasks. "COVID-19 cases are rising in Washington County because unvaccinated people — who are not protected from the more contagious Delta variant — are becoming infected at higher rates," officials...
Public HealthPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Brown: Wear masks in state buildings to combat rise of variant

State health officials brace for hundreds more cases each day as COVID-19 infections surgeGov. Kate Brown ordered mandatory masking inside state buildings Friday, July 30, an order covering workers and visitors whether vaccinated or not. The edict — "effective immediately" — was the first major mandatory action taken in Oregon following a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report saying the delta variant of COVID-19 was faster and stronger than first thought. "The science and data are clear: the delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said in issuing the order. The order came...
Forest Grove News Times

COVID-exhausted Oregon swamped by virus surge

State health officials push to vaccinate more people each day as delta variant cases increase.A possible fifth wave of the COVID-19 is swelling in a pandemic-exhausted Oregon that less than a month ago seemed to be on the verge of recovery. "The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top epidemiologist, said Tuesday evening, July 27. The Oregon Health Authority reported 804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28, and five...
Washington County, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo to use $4M grant to improve health literacy for Latinos

Washington County is the only county in Oregon to receive this federal grant. Washington County data consistently demonstrates that people of color, particularly Latinos, are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in both cases and deaths. Gaps in health access and literacy have played a significant role in this disparity, according to county officials. Now they hope that a $4 million grant recently awarded from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help them improve trust and health literacy within these populations. "Health literacy intervention and practices contribute to reducing health disparities, which fosters health equity and...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Salinas: Congress must act to help obese Oregonians

State Rep. Andrea Salinas is a Democrat representing House District 38 in Lake Oswego and parts of Southwest Portland and Clackamas County.The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public health. And while we should celebrate our hard-fought advances in the fight against the virus, we must acknowledge that we are losing ground in another health crisis: our country's obesity epidemic. Federal data puts the obesity rate in the United States at 42.4% of adults, up from 30.5% in 1999-2000. Obesity is a major contributor to some of the leading causes of death in the U.S., including heart disease,...
Portland, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Brown: Students, teachers, state employees, office visitors must wear masks

UPDATE: The Oregon governor announces new mask requirements over two days to slow the spread of COVID-19 .Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is requiring that masks be worn by state employees, K-12 school students and K-12 school employees indoors to slow the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. Brown is also considering requiring state employees to prove they have been vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests, with limited exceptions. Brown made the announcement over two days. She said on July 29 that all school K-12 students and employees will be required to wear masks during the coming school year. She...
EducationPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Gov. Kate Brown: Masks to be required at K-12 schools

The Oregon governor has directed health officials to draft a rule that complies with the new CDC guidelines.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that all school students and employees will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coming school year. "The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious," Brown said. "My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to...
Public HealthPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

OHA: Everyone wear masks everywhere

State health officials change recommendations after meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.The Oregon Health Authority recommended on Tuesday, July 27, that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement followed a meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown after an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The change followed an increase in cases fueled by the spread...
Public HealthPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Brown: New mask requirements possible

The Oregon governor said she will soon announce a decision following revised CDC guidelines.Gov. Kate Brown was scheduled to meet with officials of the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, July 27 following an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Brown said she would be discussing the new recommendation and "making a decision later today or later this week" about whether to re-instate mask...
Oregon StatePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Gov. Brown: Oregon leads push for carbon-free power

Ceremony on Portland's 'Electric Island' recognizes package of bills that also aid low-income households.Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon is the first state in the nation to require its largest utilities to generate all their power carbon-free by 2040, while it helps low-income customers share in benefits and cushions them from negative economic effects. "It is the most aggressive clean-energy bill in the country," the Democratic chief executive said Tuesday, July 27, at a ceremony on Electric Island, a joint project that Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America that opened three months ago on Portland's Swan Island. The project...
AgriculturePosted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Farmworkers are dying. Blame an exploitative food system

Jill Richardson: 'Although its form has changed throughout time, our food system is still built on exploited labor.'Two farmworkers died during a recent heatwave in Washington and Oregon. While this is outrageous, it's not unusual. Farmworkers die in hot weather every year. Part of the reason is climate change — as temperatures soar, outdoor working conditions get deadlier. But another part of the problem is centuries old. The fact is that Europeans brought an exploitative agricultural system to this continent. Although its form has changed throughout time, our food system is still built on exploited labor. Market pressures incentivize this...
Public HealthPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Forest Grove, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

U.S. Department of Education investigating Pacific University

Office for Civil Rights is looking into the private university's treatment of a suspended professor, Richard Paxton.Investigators at the U.S. Department of Education are looking into claims that Pacific University discriminated and retaliated against a professor. The Department's Office for Civil Rights is investigating the private university's treatment of professor Richard Paxton in regards to potential violations of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination at any education program that receives federal funding. Paxton sued the Forest Grove-based university earlier this year after he was suspended last year following complaints from students regarding his alleged comments...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...

