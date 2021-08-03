Wegmans now asks customers to wear masks in stores

Wegmans is asking all customers to wear masks in stores according to a recent tweet.

The grocery store chain said that after reviewing CDC, state and local guidance they "strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us."

Wegmans noted as well that all employees are now required to wear masks in stores.

This is a developing story. Fox43 will continue to follow for further updates.

Download the FOX43 app here.