Forest Grove Police Log: July 16-22, 2021

Friday, July 16

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their adult son came to their home, which was in violation of a release agreement. While on scene, it was learned he had illegally modified a firearm and was arrested.

Officers took a report from a resident who said their ex-business partner was being rude and owed them money. They were advised it was a civil matter and to block the caller.

Officers took a report from a resident who said their father was missing after he did not show up to their scheduled rendezvous at the International House of Pancakes. The father was later located at Elmer's following a miscommunication as to which breakfast establishment they would meet at.

Officers responded to a report of a man with a machete on his back looking into vehicles on Elm Street. Following an area check, no one was found in the vicinity.

Saturday, July 17

Officers took a report from a resident who said their identification, phone, and credit cards had been stolen, and a card had been used at a local bar. The case is under investigation.

Officers took a report from a resident who said someone broke into their basement during the previous week and stole thousands of dollars-worth of tools. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a bark dust fire near Pacific University during the night. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Officers responded to a report from a man on hospice who said his power had gone out which was affecting critical medical equipment he was using. Medics arrived to ensure he was safe and power to the apartment was restored.

Sunday, July 18

Officers responded to a request from a woman to assist her roommate in leaving their apartment, stating the roommate was acting like an "undercover cop." The woman was quite intoxicated and upset the roommate was reportedly not paying their share of rent, but there was no evidence of anything criminal.

Officers responded to a report from a man who said a woman stole his pickup while he was riding in the bed of the vehicle. Following an investigation, the alleged thief had attempted to report the truck as stolen to another agency a few days prior but was unsuccessful on account of not having the title, which she now had in hand. The man, however, claimed he purchased the vehicle from the woman and had a bill of sale, which he could not produce. The pickup was ultimately towed because of no insurance.

A night shift officer spotted a woman walking on Pacific Avenue unable to keep herself upright. She was found to be intoxicated and given a courtesy transport home.

Monday, July 19

Officers responded to a request from a woman to speak to her neighbor who had been calling her names. There was no evidence of a crime, but an attempt was made to mediate between the two neighbors. They agreed to stay away from each other.

Officers responded to a bar where they had cut a man off for the day but were concerned the customer was unable to get home on his own. He was extremely intoxicated and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to a location where an incomplete 9-1-1 call had originated during which dispatchers could hear a female on the line say help, but nothing else. Two children were found playing with a phone and had accidentally dialed the number.

Tuesday, July 20

Officers took a report from a resident who said someone broke into their garage in the morning hours and stole two bicycles and several tools. The case is under investigation.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said they could hear a man calling for help outside a nursing home. The man was in a power chair and had become stuck in the grass. He was assisted at the scene.

Officers responded to a residence where a fight between multiple people had been reported. The residents advised they had a verbal argument and only words had been exchanged. They agreed to quiet down for the night.

Wednesday, July 21

Officers responded to an apartment complex where three people were engaged in a physical altercation. An argument between two family members had turned into a shoving match with another family member attempting to break up the fight. After the situation simmered down, one subject agreed to leave for the night to cool off. Peace was restored.

Officers responded to a report of a woman screaming outside of a store late at night. The woman advised she was angry with the world and just wanted some cigarettes. She then boarded a bus and left the area.

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said several unsupervised kids were in their neighbor's backyard locking each other in a dog run. The parents were home keeping an eye on the youths, who told police they were playing a game of "cops and robbers."

Thursday, July 22

Officers responded to a report from a resident who said their vehicle had been stolen overnight. Following an investigation, it was learned the vehicle had been repossessed by the finance company and there was no crime.

Officers assisted Forest Grove Fire & Rescue in responding to a vehicle fire on Silverstone Drive. The unoccupied car was completely engulfed, and the blaze was further exacerbated by propane tanks, torches and rounds of ammunition.

Officers responded to a non-injury, single-vehicle crash on Thatcher Road. It was determined the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected, and hit a dirt bank. The vehicle was towed, and the motorist cited for careless driving.

Officers took a report from a resident who said their vehicle had been stolen when they left it running to warm up in the morning. The case is under investigation.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

