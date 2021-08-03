Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeWitt; Gonzales The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern DeWitt County in south central Texas Southwestern Gonzales County in south central Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 1054 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gonzales, Smiley, Cheapside, Westhoff, Wrightsboro, Cost, Sample, Bebe, Monthalia, Oak Forest, Hamon, Leesville, Belmont, Gruenau and Concrete. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Comments / 0