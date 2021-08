On April 22, 2021, the California State University (CSU) announced that it was joining the University of California (UC) in requiring all faculty, staff, and students who are accessing facilities at any campus to be immunized against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). At that time, the UC and the CSU stated that this vaccination policy would take effect at the beginning of the fall 2021 term or upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting full approval of the vaccine – whichever occurred later.