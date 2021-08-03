Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Clay, Harlan, Leslie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Clay; Harlan; Leslie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Harlan, northeastern Bell, southwestern Leslie and southeastern Clay Counties through 730 PM EDT At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tacky Town, or 9 miles west of Harlan, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saylor around 715 PM EDT. Sandy Fork, Spruce Pine and Beverly around 720 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Warbranch and Gardner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH