Calhoun County, FL

Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Walton County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Washington County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT /715 PM EDT/. * At 305 PM CDT /405 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 2 Hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Panama City Beach, Callaway, Santa Rosa Beach, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Eglin Air Force Base, Parker, Freeport, Ebro, Magnolia Beach, Dirego Park, Biltmore Beach, St Andrews State Park, Gulf Lagoon Beach, Cedar Grove and West Panama City. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

