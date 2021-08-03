Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malheur County, OR

Special Weather Statement issued for Malheur County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mosquito Mountain, or 49 miles east of Burns, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mosquito Mountain around 510 PM MDT. Juntura and Monument Peak around 530 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burns, OR
County
Malheur County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mosquito#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
Reuters

AFL-CIO President Trumka, prominent U.S. labor leader, dies

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, head of the largest U.S. labor organization and a key figure in Democratic politics who voiced concern about corporate power and a growing income gap between rich and poor, has died at age 72, the group said on Thursday. President Joe...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...
SportsFox News

Olympic legend Carl Lewis slams Team USA relay team after messy handoff, 6th place finish

American Olympic legend Carl Lewis blasted Team USA men’s relay team on Thursday after a messy 4x100-meter baton exchange during the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. sprinter Ronnie Baker tried to grab the baton on the first exchange but got a handful of Fred Kerley’s uniform instead. Baker whiffed on the second time and on the third Baker used both hands to shove the item into Kerley’s hands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy