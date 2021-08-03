Special Weather Statement issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 13:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL MALHEUR COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM MDT At 505 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mosquito Mountain, or 49 miles east of Burns, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Mosquito Mountain around 510 PM MDT. Juntura and Monument Peak around 530 PM MDT.