Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Eastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 706 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palm Beach Gardens to near Mission Bay, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH