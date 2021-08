CenterPoint Energy said Thursday it made a profit in the second quarter of 2021 as the economy bounces back from the pandemic. The utility, which has 2.6 million electric customers and 1.1 million gas customers in the Houston area, reported a $251 million profit in the second three months of the year, compared with a $105 million profit during the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.74 billion in the period from $1.58 billion in the second quarter of 2020.