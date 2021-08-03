Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Investment bank Lazard raises pay for junior U.S. analysts

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd is raising pay for its junior financial-advisory analysts in the United States, matching the salaries at some other major U.S. banks, a spokesperson for the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.

The salary raise by Lazard was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier in the day. bloom.bg/37jtEt6

Lazard’s first-year analysts will be paid at least $100,000, while second- and third-year analysts will earn $110,000.

Investment banks have raised the pay for newer associates this summer to take the edge off heavy workloads in a year of unprecedented deal-making.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG have increased pay for their first-year analysts by about $15,000 to roughly $100,000.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has also raised salaries for its junior employees in the investment banking division, Business Insider reported on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
188K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lazard Ltd#Deutsche Bank Ag#Investment Banking#Bloomberg News#Bloom Bg#Citigroup#Ubs Group Ag#Deutsche Bank Ag#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Business Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Invest in Dividend-Paying Stocks for Retirement

If dividend stocks aren't a central piece of your retirement investment portfolio, it's time to think about adjusting your strategy. Dividend stocks can't be the only investment in your portfolio, but they still bring a number of valuable features. You can't get that exact combination of attributes anywhere else. Keep these four reasons in mind when you set up an investment plan in retirement.
BusinessNew York Post

Goldman Sachs to pay junior bankers more than any other Wall Street firm

Goldman Sachs will see Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan’s six-figure salaries for entry-level bankers — and raise them $10,000. As early as this week, Goldman Sachs will announce junior bankers can expect an even more generous payday than their peers at rival firms, The Post has confirmed. First-year bankers will now pull in $110,000 in base compensation, up from $85,000. Second-year analysts will make $125,000, up from $100,000; and associates will rake in $150,000, up from $125,000.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South African stocks fall on weaker metals prices

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - South African stocks fell on Thursday, led by mining companies as gold fell to test the pivotal $1,800 support level after hawkish comments from a key Federal Reserve official raised early tapering bets. The Johannesburg All-Share index slipped 0.76% while the Top 40 index declined...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Athens stock exchange group to buy 10.2% stake in Serbian bourse

ATHENS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, said on Thursday it will buy a 10.24% stake in the Belgrade Stock Exchange (BELEX), joining forces to strengthen their presence in Southeast Europe. Hellenic Exchanges said it had been given the green light...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

HSBC Increases U.S. First-Year Analysts Pay to $100,000

LONDON (Reuters) -HSBC has increased pay for first-year analysts in its United States investment banking business to $100,000 from $85,000, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, following similar moves by Wall Street rivals in recent weeks. The decision, first reported by London-based Financial News, was taken several...
BusinessFOXBusiness

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Didi debacle, may think twice about China deals

DIDI DIDI GLOBAL INC 9.90 -0.17 -1.69%. When asked about how much money his firm, which underwrote the Uber of China IPO, lost during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Dimon shrugged off the situation as "life in the fast lane." Ticker Security Last Change Change %. JPM JPMORGAN...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Intesa Plans $4 Billion Shareholder Payout as It Lifts Profit Goal

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo raised its full-year profit estimate after stronger-than-forecast second-quarter earnings, and said it planned to return 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to shareholders later this year. Intesa, which last year secured a fifth of Italy's banking market by taking over rival UBI, has along...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY)

7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on the stock, up previously from €9.50 ($11.18). 7/22/2021 – Nordea Bank Abp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight”...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Zurich Insurance Nearing Deal to Buy Deutsche Bank’s Italian Advisers Unit: Sources

Zurich Insurance Group AG is nearing a deal to buy Deutsche Bank AG’s Italian financial promoters network, according to people familiar with the matter. Zurich has emerged as the leading candidate to buy DB Financial Advisors in a deal that would value the asset at about 350 million euros ($415 million), said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and discussions could still fall through, the people said.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Goldman Sachs said to have raised junior banker pay, aligning with rivals

(Aug 2): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised pay for its junior investment bankers, among the last of the big Wall Street banks to do so following a presentation by the lender’s own analysts revealing their crushing workloads. First-year analysts at Goldman Sachs will now earn at least $110,000, according to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Japan's biggest bank MUFG doubles quarterly profit as credit costs drop

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) (8306.T), Japan's largest lender by assets, on Monday reported that first-quarter net profit doubled year on year as credit-related costs dropped sharply. MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N), reported profit of 383.1...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Goldman Sachs Latest Wall Street Bank to Bump First-Year Analyst Pay

Peer pressure works. Goldman Sachs joined other Wall Street banks and bumped the salary for its first-year analysts to $110k, an increase of nearly 30%. The move comes weeks after Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan also boosted starting salaries to $100k for junior analysts. The backstory: In March, an internal survey...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$7.00

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy