Rochester Public Schools prepares to debut new online school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students have a new learning option this upcoming school year: learning online because they want to, not because they have to. RPS has had the idea of launching an online school for quite some time. Because of the popularity of distance learning among some students during the pandemic, the district took the plunge mid-school year and began the rigorous process of working with the Minnesota Department of Education to establish an online school. Now, it will be a permanent option for Rochester learners.