A Deeper Look At No More Heroes 3 Gameplay

Too bad that most Nintendo action games are more hack and slash. I wish they implemented some shooting mechanics alas Killer 7. But Nintendo seriously needs to compete on this market with some brilliant 3rd person shooters since Switch lacks in such regards severely. There is not a single game on Switch that would be even close quality wise with Mass Effect, Vanquish( so strange to omit this co soldering their good relationship with Platinum games), GTA, Metal Gear Solid. Resident Evil games are the only decent 3rd person shooters, but there is not a single game that would scratch that itch. Splatoon is the only one, but it has no story mode, and Ratchet and Clank might still be a more fun game. In terms of more adult 3rd person shooters- Sniper Elite still does t match the quality and replayability of GTA, Vanquish or MGS. Do something Nintendo!