Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

A Deeper Look At No More Heroes 3 Gameplay

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No More Heroes series has been clawing its way back to prominence over the past few years after blowing gamers away when first released back in 2007. First a spinoff title, Travis Strikes Again, was released in 2019 after a 7-year gap between entries, and now we’re finally getting another main series game: No More Heroes 3. Legendary indie designer and director Suda51 will be returning for the game, but will the fast-paced action and irreverent humour we’ve come to expect from the series hold up in 2021?

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#No More Heroes#Gameplay#Our Hero#Earth#Assassin#The World#Washigana Tv#Japanese#Madness#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

No More Heroes III Receives “Alien Superheroes” Trailer

Publisher Marvelous and developer Grasshopper Manufacture have released a new trailer for No More Heroes III. The trailer is titles “Alien Superheroes?” and focuses on the alien assassins of the Galactic Superhero Rankings, the main antagonists of the game led by Prince FU. It introduces the members occupying rankings 5 through 9, which Travis will have to take down one by one on his way to the top.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

New No More Heroes 3 trailer for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo, Suda51, and Grasshopper Manufacture, have unleashed a fresh new trailer for No More Heroes 3 on the Nintendo Switch system ahead of the game’s release next month. The latest No More Heroes trailer introduces you to the various Alien bosses which make up the Galactic Superhero Rankings which Travis will have to face on his journey. The game looks just as wacky as its predecessors, perhaps even more so! No More Heroes 3 launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on 27th August.
Video GamesNintendo Life

No More Heroes 3 Footage Showcases Open World Segments

Publisher Marvelous has been maintaining a rather impressive official website (Japanese) and sharing regular video clips and updates; clips have then been tweeted out, for example. Recent videos over the past week have given some brief looks at the game's open world segments, and while they don't look particularly impressive there have been reuploads on YouTube that don't do them much justice.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Emergence Gameplay Trailer Includes Seer and More

Game developer Respawn Entertainment has the latest gameplay trailer for upcoming Apex Legends: Emergence. The entire video is all gameplay with the latest Legend Seer, the crumbling World’s Edge location, and the powerful Rampage LMG. World’s Edge is looking pretty chaotic in the upcoming new season with the subtitle “Decimated”. There are also new arenas to conquer as shown in the video.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Game mod - Download

Save game for Lara Croft GO created by Bobby7500. The save in which the game was completed at 100%. The author has earned all achievements, smashed every vase and unlocked skins. Installation:. Unzip the archive contents;. Then paste the files from the "Lara Croft GO Bobby7500" folder into the folder...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Halo Infinite technical preview livestream showcases friend or foe tags, gameplay, and more

Earlier today, developer 343 Industries introduced players to the Halo Infinite technical preview in a livestream. The preview is scheduled to run from July 29 to August 1, allowing chosen Halo Insiders to go mano a roboto against a group of four bots. In the livestream, 343 gave us our first look at not only of the Halo Infinite preview, but gameplay, customization, and how the friend or foe tags work.
Video Gamesinterlochenpublicradio.org

Outdoors: Gameplay

I am intrigued by the Keith Brown's GamePlay program. Having never played video games, I didn't even know computer game compositions were a thing, but to my amazement, I really enjoy them. Back when I took a class in world music, the professor was convinced that we should love American...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Here’s an early look at some Forza Horizon 5 gameplay footage

Developer Playground Games debuted some new footage of its latest game, Forza Horizon 5, showing off what races will look like in its new Mexican setting. If you’ve been curious about Forza Horizon 5, and what Playground Games is cooking up for us in the game’s new home of Mexico, wonder no longer: a new dedicated developer video has been made live, and it shows off a couple of the game’s biomes as well as a full race (there will be 11 biomes in total).
Video GamesGamespot

Here's Our First Look At Halo Infinite Gameplay Running On Xbox One

During 343 Industries' Halo Infinite tech preview livestream, the developer showed a snippet of gameplay running on the Xbox One. The gameplay shown was from a Slayer match, showing off the first-person shooter running on the last-generation hardware. The gameplay takes place on Bazaar, one of the new multiplayer maps...
Video GamesDestructoid

Stray looks even better than I was expecting in this gameplay footage

The story trailer stood out, but this is even better. Admittedly, I’m an easy mark for games with animal protagonists. But even if I weren’t, boy does Stray — a third-person adventure game about a cat exploring a city of robots — make a strong impression. The PS5 story trailer was a good start; this is even better.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Stray Is Looking Purr-fect in PS5, PS4 Gameplay Showcase

One of the indie titles announced during PlayStation 5's reveal was Stray, a game from Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve. The teaser showed a cat wandering through a mysterious world devoid of humans but inhabited by robots, and you can't not be intrigued by that. Well, we've finally had a glimpse at proper gameplay, and it's looking very promising indeed.
TechnologyNintendo Life

Marvelous Shares A Look At The Less Glamorous Jobs In No More Heroes 3

Too bad that most Nintendo action games are more hack and slash. I wish they implemented some shooting mechanics alas Killer 7. But Nintendo seriously needs to compete on this market with some brilliant 3rd person shooters since Switch lacks in such regards severely. There is not a single game on Switch that would be even close quality wise with Mass Effect, Vanquish( so strange to omit this co soldering their good relationship with Platinum games), GTA, Metal Gear Solid. Resident Evil games are the only decent 3rd person shooters, but there is not a single game that would scratch that itch. Splatoon is the only one, but it has no story mode, and Ratchet and Clank might still be a more fun game. In terms of more adult 3rd person shooters- Sniper Elite still does t match the quality and replayability of GTA, Vanquish or MGS. Do something Nintendo!
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Marvel Realm of Champion's latest update adds new events, gameplay improvements and more

Today, Kabam has launched the v4.1 update for Marvel Real of Champions!. First up, there's the new World Quest Story Event: A House Divided. Peggy Carter is enlisting the strongest champions from across the Battleworld to retrieve the Red Tesseract, a powerful device created by the USSR. To recover it, you and other heroes will need to beat the Red Guardian to help him escape Hydra's control. Help Peggy recapture the Red Tesseract while protecting her from Adaptoids and the Red Guardian.

Comments / 0

Community Policy