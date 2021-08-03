Stat Stories: Can Eric Hosmer be key piece for Padres down stretch?
Eric Hosmer’s approach to coping with the trade deadline essentially amounted to this: Pretend it didn’t happen. Hosmer said he wouldn’t have a talk with Padres General Manager AJ Preller, even as his name swirled in trade rumors throughout the last two weeks. He likened his teammates’ public support, while appreciated, to a distraction. And when asked about anything else related to the deadline, he mostly deflected to the cliche about “trying to win a championship.”www.sandiegouniontribune.com
