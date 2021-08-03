Stat Stories: Can Eric Hosmer be key piece for Padres down stretch?

You thought you were done with Eric Hosmer content on Royals Review. The San Diego Padres love to wheel and deal, but it seems they have dealt themselves into a bit of a pickle. The team has been aggressive in adding players the last year or two to become a serious contender, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is now on pace to exceed the luxury tax threshold, set this year at $210 million. The best way to get back under would be to trade disappointing first baseman Eric Hosmer, who has a limited 10-team no-trade clause that the Royals are not on. The team acquired Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier this week, which could move Jake Cronenworth to first base, with Jurickson Profar also an option, leaving Hosmer out of a starting job. The 31-year old has failed to tap into his power and is hitting .266/.330/.381 this year with just eight home runs. Out of 25 qualified first basemen in baseball, only Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers has a worse wRC+. Hosmer turned down a.