It goes without saying that cabinets are the foundation of any kitchen remodel. They are the one thing you really don't want to screw up, the item you are most likely to spend your time agonizing over, and definitely the place where diving into the details really matters. Also - measuring, measuring measuring. It can all be a bit overwhelming, but when they come together and get put into place? The reality of your new kitchen takes shape and it's the BEST feeling.