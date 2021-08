As the world begins to turn a corner on Covid-19, many global economies are reporting a major labor shortage. And the worst is yet to come. According to experts, the tight labor market is expected to produce a "turnover tsunami"-- a mass number of employees voluntarily quitting their jobs and pursuing new opportunities. The conventional wisdom of preventing employee turnover--that is, to pay people a higher salary--fails to take into account the realities of human behavior. It's not all about the money. These days, especially post-pandemic, people expect more out of their work beyond a paycheck. This is particularly true of the younger Millennial and Gen Z cohorts, a purpose-hungry demographic on the quest for making meaning at work.