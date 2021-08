UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is awarding COVID-19 relief grants totaling $10 million to help students enrolled during the summer 2021 semester cover any component of their cost of attendance or other emergency expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are part of $76.2 million allocated to the University for student emergency aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) III, as authorized by the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) that was signed into law in March.