The bipartisan infrastructure bill moves forward with an amendment authorizing the full Interstate 14 corridor expansion. The five-state route would go through Natchez & Vidalia on the path from Augusta, Georgia to Midland-Odessa, Texas. The amendment passed unanimously this week. The full bill still needs to clear the House and Senate as well as get President Biden’s signature to become law. Presuming it does, each state’s department of transportation would then begin work toward making the interstate a reality. Lawmakers point out this is just the first step in a very long process, one that will likely take decades to complete.