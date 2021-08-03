Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

OK, just googled for Mazda CX-5 and got an answer...

By `lag Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Switch the ignition off and close all of the doors and the liftgate. Open the driver's door. Within 30 seconds of opening the driver's door, press and hold the LOCK button on the key for 5 seconds or longer."

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Cx 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsAutoExpress

Used Mazda CX-5 review

Mazda isn’t a high-profile car brand in the UK, but it deserves to be because its products tend to offer the full package: sharp styling, a great driving experience, decent reliability and well designed cabins that are built to a high standard. The brand arguably straddles the premium and mainstream...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mazda MX-5 Miata Proves It Can Go Offroad With Just A Few Small Mods

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most affordable budget sports cars out there, and because it's so cheap, people have chosen to modify the car into all kinds of other things. We've seen one turned into a classic Formula One car, another into a modern version of the Cosmo, and others still into off-roaders. Today's story is also of a modified Miata that has been turned into something very far away from the original purpose envisioned for it, and the result is a sports car that made it up Imogene Pass Road in Colorado without the help of spotters. That's impressive enough, but get this - it made it up on the stock suspension setup.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Deep Crystal Blue Mica Mazda CX-5

Deep Crystal Blue Mica 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Mazda CX-7 Is the Cavalry the Brand Needs

WHAT IT IS: With consumers still favoring SUVs, underdog Mazda wants to maximize its punch in a hugely competitive marketplace. The brand's forthcoming CX-7 gasoline-electric hybrid SUV could be just the ticket. Built alongside the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross in Alabama, the reborn CX-7 will augment Mazda's SUV lineup that currently includes the CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9. As you might expect, the new SUV will leverage Toyota's highly developed gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain tech (which Toyota will apply to the Corolla Cross, as well).
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Review: Still a Pure Driver's Car After 32 Years

Sprung from a year indoors, we revisit an enduring roadster in familiar territory. It’s roughly 40 miles from the western fringe of Culver City to the roads that snake through the Santa Monica Mountains. These roads inspired generations of weekend racers and dynamics engineers to fine-tune their cars. They also match, in tone at least, those where Mazda’s R&D team first ran a well-disguised Miata prototype through the canyons further north in Santa Barbara back in 1985. Considering the Miata’s often-told backstory, it’s no stretch to say the little roadster wouldn’t have existed without Southern California’s geography to urge it on.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 227hp. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Mazda CX-30 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA Comparison: Lofty Aspirations

Mazda wants into the luxury club. What better way to sneak in than through the sub-compact crossover door?. We’re big fans of the Mazda CX-30 here at AutoGuide. It’s seen off challenges from the volume brands time and again, largely due to a mature drive and one of the classiest interiors under $40,000. But at launch, it lacked the necessary power to really take the fight to the premium competition. Cover charge is at least 220 horsepower at this club.
CarsMercury News

Sponsored: The 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature Edition AWD Midsize 3 Row SUV

The Bottom Line: Who is Mazda? The Mazda Motor Corporation, commonly referred to simply as Mazda, is a Japanese multinational automaker based in Hiroshima, Japan. Today, Mazda is a wholly owned Japanese company, but at one point Ford owned one third of Mazda. Ford has since sold its shares in the company, and various Japanese stakeholders now own Mazda.
Carstwollow.com

2021 Mazda CX-5 – “Getting Better Every Year!”

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is the latest compact SUV model to challenge for the top spot these days, thanks to its refined interior and super engaging handling. While its standard engine delivers a little pep with a 187-horsepower four-cylinder, the SUV’s optional turbocharged variant reflects a more vigor, rating at 230 horsepower on average.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Chrome just got a killer new search feature

If you’re a big fan of Google Lens on Android, you’re going to love the new Lens-powered feature, called Lens Region Search, that just hit the Canary build of Google’s Chrome browser. While Lens can do all sorts of wonderful things from your phone’s camera, this feature translates it to...
CarsAutoExpress

New Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 review

While some drivers will still prefer the easy nature of a turbocharged petrol engine, Mazda’s upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain has its perks. Linear and responsive, it rewards drivers who want to use its sweet manual gearbox to enjoy its surprisingly wide power band. The CX-30 has poised handling to match, but this is a smaller SUV with less rear passenger and boot space than some rivals, which holds it back from the best in the class.
Carsabc27.com

Cool Car: 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

It’s always been one of the most fun cars at any price and it still is. Our review Mazda Miata is the Grand Touring trim with an excellent six-speed manual transmission. The six-speed mean you get a limited slip differential, special shocks, and a stiffer suspension. It’s also the R-F...
CarsTop Speed

Morgan Just Revealed The Rally-Inspired Plus Four CX-T

Morgan has teamed up with Rally Raid UK to build the ultimate all-terrain monster. The CX-T is based on the Plus Four Roadster, but has tons of upgrades. Its 9 inches (230 mm) of ground clearance makes many modern SUVs look like "pavement prowlers". The coilover setup allows 4.9 inches...
Buying CarsPosted by
Fox News

Test drive: The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is the fastest ... selling sedan in America

The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport is the fastest sedan in America. Not in terms of speed, but in how many days it takes a dealer to turn one out of the showroom. It’s been near the top of the charts all year right up there with popular models like the Chevrolet Corvette and Kia Telluride and sells in about a quarter of the time it takes the average car to get into a buyer’s hands, even in this hot market where everything seems like its flying off the lot.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Buying CarsCNET

Keep it cheap: Our picks for the best affordable cars in 2021

The average new car price keeps on rising. As of last month, it crossed the $41,000 mark and that's, frankly, pretty absurd. Thankfully, you don't have to shop for the a car with today's average new car price. There are loads of wonderful options you can kick the tires on at dealers, and that's why we tasked our editors with picking the best ones.
Footballsportswar.com

I got it from multiple Google searches that provided

The estimated payout, one article was as recent as a couple of days ago. I get your comments about the GOR but unfortunately for the ACC, that is a double edge sword. While it makes it difficult for a member to leave, it is also presents an obstacle to attract new big-time members, especially combined with the low payout and the length of term. Today, the SEC payout dwarfs the ACC and will become even much bigger in 2024 and beyond. The ACC has some difficult issues to resolve if the conference wants to remain relevant in college football. JMO.
Carsautotrader.com

2021 Honda Pilot vs. 2021 Mazda CX-9: Which Is Better?

The 2021 Honda Pilot and the 2021 Mazda CX-9 are two mid-size, 3-row SUVs with widespread appeal, but which is better?. The Honda Pilot shares its underpinnings with the Honda Passport and the Honda Ridgeline. The CX-9 is Mazda’s largest SUV. 2021 Honda Pilot. Base Price: $33,360 / Read our...
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Google’s Line Of Nest Cameras Just Got A Lot Smarter & More Capable

Google continues to transform its Nest subsidiary into a full-fledged home security brand to rival Amazon’s Ring, and a new update for 2021 shows just how serious the tech brand is about keeping your home safe. Nest has unveiled four new cameras, and all of them offer a smarter and more robust approach to home security.

Comments / 0

Community Policy