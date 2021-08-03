OK, just googled for Mazda CX-5 and got an answer...

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most affordable budget sports cars out there, and because it's so cheap, people have chosen to modify the car into all kinds of other things. We've seen one turned into a classic Formula One car, another into a modern version of the Cosmo, and others still into off-roaders. Today's story is also of a modified Miata that has been turned into something very far away from the original purpose envisioned for it, and the result is a sports car that made it up Imogene Pass Road in Colorado without the help of spotters. That's impressive enough, but get this - it made it up on the stock suspension setup.