Soccer

Olympics is U-23 but you're allowed 3 players over 23. Generally olympics

By ElbertoHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould be a lower class of soccer than Gold Cup. USA chose to not go with A players for Gold Cup because our really good, young group of players in Europe could use a training camp with their teams since some of them are vying for going for starting positions. Extended playing time in professional teams is crucial for staying in good form for International soccer. So Berhalter let them stay with their pro teams. I think the benefit of what our B players just did will be huge because it will provide us better international depth in the long run.

#Olympics#International Soccer#Gold Cup#Europe#Usa
