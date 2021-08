Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia has become a COVID-19 hotspot — again. The delta variant is the cause, especially among youth and those who are unvaccinated. The EU now recommends not going to the region at all. Summer camps are closing, festivals are canceled and bars are shutting early. Reporter Gerry Hadden’s 15-year-old son caught the virus, along with a bunch of friends. But he and the other parents have found a novel approach to the situation.