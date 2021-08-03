Callie Reiff Talks About Female Empowerment and More

Rising star Callie Reiff swung by to chat about honing her skills during the pandemic, collaborating with women, and returning to live shows. Callie Reiff is someone who was quickly seen as a bit of a child prodigy, having performed in The Nutcracker for New York City Ballet when she was 7 and becoming the youngest DJ to perform at Webster Hall when she was 15. This natural musician was also mostly self-taught – but while learning on your own has its challenges, it also keeps you from being pigeonholed and can allow for some freedom in direction. And if one person has taken advantage of that throughout her career, it’s Callie Reiff.