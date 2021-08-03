Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Callie Reiff Talks About Female Empowerment and More

By Jared "JSkolie" Skolnick
edmidentity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising star Callie Reiff swung by to chat about honing her skills during the pandemic, collaborating with women, and returning to live shows. Callie Reiff is someone who was quickly seen as a bit of a child prodigy, having performed in The Nutcracker for New York City Ballet when she was 7 and becoming the youngest DJ to perform at Webster Hall when she was 15. This natural musician was also mostly self-taught – but while learning on your own has its challenges, it also keeps you from being pigeonholed and can allow for some freedom in direction. And if one person has taken advantage of that throughout her career, it’s Callie Reiff.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Skrillex
Person
Chris Lake
Person
Steve Aoki
Person
Dillon Francis
Person
Peggy Gou
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Club Music#Music Industry#Fool S Gold#Ultra Music#Edc Las Vegas#Brooklyn Mirage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

During the outing in New York City, the 'Umbrella' hitmaker reportedly buys an accessory for her rapper boyfriend and leaves with five bags of vintage toys from a toy store. AceShowbiz - Rihanna appears to have spent a tiny of her vast fortune for her significant one. After Forbes declared her as a billionaire, the "Diamonds" hitmaker was spotted shopping in New York City with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Sanaa Lathan explains why she stopped drinking alcohol

Hollywood actress Sanaa Lathan revealed this week that she gave up drinking to make a lifestyle change and that alcohol was affecting her anxiety. The 49-year-old actress who first made a name for herself in 2000 in the hit film Love & Basketball with Omar Epps, explained to People that she wasn’t a sloppy drunk but she could tell it was affecting her moods and thinking.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Taylor Swift Using the Names of His Daughters in Her Music: ‘What an Honor’

An iconic dedication! Ryan Reynolds discussed what it felt like to have friend Taylor Swift use the names of his daughters in her songs. “The names are the names of our kids. We trust her implicitly. She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honor,” Reynolds, 44, said during a SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle on Thursday, August 5.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Father Jamie Attempted to Cancel Her Recent Hawaiian Vacation Amid Court Battle

Britney Spears is doing everything she can to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship she's been under since 2008, and her new Mathew Rosengart asked a Los Angeles court on Thursday to expedite a hearing on whether to remove James Spears, Britney’s father, as conservator. The current date of the hearing is September 29, but Rosengart argues in the filing that "every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the estate."
Yogagoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Steps Out in 8-Inch Platform Boots, a Bandeau Top and Bike Shorts

Lady Gaga, 35, was spotted in New York City wearing a light blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top and matching high-waisted bike shorts, paired with sky-high white platform boots. The singer and actress has been doing yoga since college. Lady Gaga has a style that’s totally her own. And, just in...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Wife Posts Beautiful Photo of Her ‘Babies’

The wife of NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to social media on Thursday to announce that she will be partnering with two organizations that empower women. Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles know and love Eric Christian Olsen for his role in the popular CBS military crime show. Olsen plays the role of Detective Marty Deeks. His wife, on the other hand, Sarah Wright is also a well-known actress. Wright has had roles in various television shows and movies. She had a recurring role as Millicent Gergich Parks and Recreation. She also co-starred alongside Tom Cruise in American Made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy