‘Fish Clean’ aims to reduce shoreline litter
Anglers who enjoy fishing in the Cedar River Watershed are getting a visual reminder this summer to not leave trash behind, including along shorelines. Cedar River Watershed District is placing “Fish Clean” stickers on dozens of bait containers for earthworms and wax worms sold at local retailers Runnings, Reed’s 4th Avenue and Ankeny’s Mini-Mart #1 near East Side Lake. A $500 grant from the Austin Area Foundation is covering the cost of the stickers and other outreach to encourage anglers and others not to litter.www.austindailyherald.com
