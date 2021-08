They have a swimming pool for three weeks might as well schedule stuff for all three weeks. The other thing is of course, baseball, basketball and football three dominant sports in the USA. How many kids graduate from high school every year having played high school basketball? 100k? How many gold medals does that get you? one? (just making the activity comparison here, yes, women have one too) OK, now we have 3 man basketball. So basically six medals - one for baseball and I guess softball which doesn't get played every Olympic - for say 80% of the organized athletic activity in this country.