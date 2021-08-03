Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Interesting flight last night - yellow lights in the cockpit are not good.

By B777Fr8Dog Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad a number of electrical issues last night over the North Atlantic, resulting in degraded generator capabilities, loss of multiple systems and redundancies, considering a divert (Keflavik, Iceland was looking much better to me than Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada), multiple conf calls via satcom with folks in Memphis, using my emergency authority to go against the direction of some checklists resulting from multiple malfunctions, and flying on a single generator for a stretch. In the end, we got all elec buses powered, most redundancies back, and we were able to continue on. Had a student Capt too, told him you can’t buy training like that. 😂👍🏻

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cockpit#Iceland#North Atlantic#Canada#Iqaluit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Erie, PAyourerie

Discover Presque Isle lights up the night with kites

After the sun went down on Friday, Sunset Beach was full of kites, illuminated in the sky — a scene some people travel hours to see. “Even people in Erie don’t realize what is out here and how much enjoyment can be had,” said Lee Sedgwick, who flew a kite Friday night.
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
Astronomyhometownnewsvolusia.com

Land Lines: Strange lights common in the Florida night

In Central Florida, it is not unusual to see streaks of fire in our skies. We have become so accustomed to space launches from the Cape, that we now sometimes lose track of the launch schedule and are surprised by the boom and the following streak across the heavens. While...
Photographypetapixel.com

This Photographer Paints Landscapes at Night with a Drone Light

There are various strategies photographers use to properly illuminate landscape at night, but a neat one that has emerged in recent times is the use of drones equipped with powerful lights. Patryk Sadowski is one photographer who has been doing gorgeous work in this niche. Sadowski was born in Poland...
WildlifeScience Now

Light pollution is disorienting animals that navigate by the night sky

When dung beetles in South Africa are ready to roll, they pick their path with the help of the Milky Way. But our home Galaxy is becoming harder and harder to spot as light pollution brightens the night sky, The New York Times reports. Researchers tested how dung beetles responded to two types of artificial light: a single bright beacon and the dull glow a nearby city might produce. They found that both kinds disoriented the dung beetles, throwing them off their usual path, the team reports in Current Biology. When exposed to the bright light, the beetles headed toward that, and when exposed to the ambient light, they went in circles. Because many animals seem to navigate using the stars—including birds, seals, and moths—the fading of the night sky could be having similar effects on other species as well, according to the researchers.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How Long Do LED Lights Last?

Q: Lighting experts tout the longevity and potential money savings of LEDs, but is all that true? Are there ways to ensure I get the longest life possible out of my LED lights?. A: LED lights are known for their long lifespan, with many manufacturers printing the expected life directly...
AstronomyKSLA

Falling object lights up the night sky

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Did you see it?. A glowing object falling from the sky the night of Sunday, July 25?. Some think it was a meteor. Carthage, Texas resident, Juliah Bandy’s, Ring doorbell camera captured video about 9 p.m. of what appears to be a fireball streaking across the sky then appearing to explode in a burst of light.
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Meteor lights up the night in Norway

(CNN) — An "unusually large" meteor illuminated the night sky over southern Scandinavia early Sunday morning before at least some of it came rumbling down near Oslo, the capital of Norway. The meteor "lit up the sky for a brief time as if broad daylight," just after 1 a.m., Steinar...
AnimalsBBC

Bournemouth beach closed after 'large animal' spotted in sea

Beach-goers were evacuated from the sea after reports of a "large marine animal" in the water. Lifeguards instructed swimmers to leave the sea at Boscombe Beach in Bournemouth while they scanned the water on Wednesday. Visitors took to social media and said there had been a shark sighting. The RNLI...
ChinaPosted by
98.7 WFGR

Did You Receive a Strange Package in the Mail?

About a year ago, everyone was receiving packets of seeds in the mail from China. I never received one and felt left out. Yesterday, in my mailbox, there was a small white envelope that arrived. A very strange piece of mail. I didn't remember ordering anything recently. When I looked...
Petsreef2rainforest.com

Jakarta Live Rock Lands in the US

Kris Cline at Carolina Aquatics, was notably excited on a phone call we placed to learn about the Jakarta live rock that had arrived at his wholesale facility. “Yes, we really do have live rock! It’s pre-cured in Jakarta, shipped out of the country in classic Jakarta fish boxes. It was shipped by boat to the US, then by pallet to our facility. It arrived damp, looking great, and had NO FOUL SMELL!“

Comments / 0

Community Policy