Interesting flight last night - yellow lights in the cockpit are not good.
Had a number of electrical issues last night over the North Atlantic, resulting in degraded generator capabilities, loss of multiple systems and redundancies, considering a divert (Keflavik, Iceland was looking much better to me than Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada), multiple conf calls via satcom with folks in Memphis, using my emergency authority to go against the direction of some checklists resulting from multiple malfunctions, and flying on a single generator for a stretch. In the end, we got all elec buses powered, most redundancies back, and we were able to continue on. Had a student Capt too, told him you can’t buy training like that. 😂👍🏻virginiatech.sportswar.com
Comments / 0