Dear J.T. & Dale: I just graduated from college, and I was so desperate for a job that I took the first one that came along. I didn’t understand what I was getting into, and it’s hard-core sales. I absolutely hate sales and dread going to work. However, if I quit, I won’t have any income. Plus, my parents are telling me it looks really bad to quit a job a month in. What should I do? — Kendall.