One of the most common pediatric knee conditions that we treat is called Osgood-Schlatter disease, and it develops as a result of excessive pressure and stress on the knee. Because it’s common in young athletes, our approach to treatment is dual focused. First and foremost, we work to calm and treat symptoms so that teens can get back to doing all the activities they love without pain. Once that process is underway, we also work to strengthen the knee so that the condition doesn’t return when the athlete gets back to regular physical activity. We explain our approach and how we can help your young athlete recover from Osgood-Schlatter disease in today’s blog.