Council approves Bruins lease renewal
The Austin City Council approved a lease renewal with the Austin Bruins for the use of Riverside Arena during its regular meeting Monday evening. The agreement is for one year for the 2021-22 season and includes a one percent increase in lease revenue amount, which is lower than previous year increases. The agreement also provides the City and the Bruins the opportunity to negotiate a longer-term renewal once there is more certainty regarding live sporting events.www.austindailyherald.com
