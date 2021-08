When the world’s oldest cat has his birthday, even the Internet goes crazy and reports it everywhere. Nutmeg is the oldest cat in the world, and he celebrated his 31st birthday, which is equal to 141 years in human years. The owners of Nutmeg are Liz and Ian Finlay and they welcomed the cat into their home for the first time in 1990. Nutmeg was a stray cat who regularly visited their housecat, Spice, and eventually moved in with the Finlays. When they first took the cat to the vet as he had an ugly abscess on his neck, Nutmeg was already 5 years old and not a kitten anymore.