Man killed in shooting at gas station on East Lake Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at a gas station Tuesday evening. According to the BPD, officers responded to the gas station in the 3800 block of East Lake Boulevard shortly after 5 p.m. Once on the scene, they discovered a male victim lying unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had collided with another car near a gas pump.www.cbs42.com
