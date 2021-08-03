Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Exclusive: almost 18,000 major offences committed on UK motorways since 2016

By Hugo Griffiths
AutoExpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers are putting lives at risk by committing thousands of dangerous motorway manoeuvres every year, Auto Express can reveal. Our investigation surveyed 28 police forces and found officers had issued at least 17,775 tickets over the past five and half years, catching people making U-turns on motorways, driving the wrong way on slip roads, stopping in live lanes and driving on hard shoulders.

www.autoexpress.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offences#Control Car#Uk#Auto Express#Motorways#Yeartotal#Forcenumber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Tui warns four-year-old he will be barred from UK cruise because his passport expires in five months

Britain’s biggest holiday company has told the grandparents of a four-year-old boy that he will be prevented from boarding an Anglo-Scottish cruise at Southampton because his passport has only five months to run.The Tui cruise, aboard Marella Explorer, departs from the Hampshire port on 28 July for 10 nights, visiting ports in England and Scotland.His grandfather, Robin Roberts, told The Independent: “They only told us this when we happened to mention it yesterday. We, by trying to do the right thing, brought this to their attention.“The lady that my wife, Wendy, saw in our local Tui store yesterday tried very...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Ticketless England fans warned to stay away from London as daily UK cases top 32,000

The UK reported a further 32,000 daily cases of Covid ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley - as a government adviser warned of the risk of coronavirus mutations.Police urged ticketless England fans to stay away from London and to avoid large gatherings while social distancing guidelines are still in force.“London still remains in a public health crisis,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor of the Metropolitan Police. “We will enforce legislation proportionately and as appropriate and engage with crowds.”Dr Mike Tildesley, who sits on the Sage group of advisers, said the rise in...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

As up to 900,000 Brits languish in pingdemic lockdown-by-stealth that's crippling the country, mother demands apology after police turn up in a riot van turn up to check petrified daughter, 12, was self-isolating after positive Covid test

A terrified 12-year-old girl hid behind her mother when police turned up at her home to check that she was self-isolating – afraid she was going to be arrested. Officers then came to her home the next evening in what the family said was a riot van, prompting a 'meltdown' from the bewildered schoolgirl.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Britain WILL 'of course' face a new lockdown if Covid third wave hits 'unacceptable' levels of hospitalisations, minister warns - as admissions run AHEAD of models and Whitty admits new restrictions may have to be considered in within weeks

Britain will 'of course' face a new lockdown if Covid's third wave hits 'unacceptable' levels, a minister warned today after Chris Whitty admitted the country may have to face new restrictions within weeks. Solicitor General Lucy Frazer suggested it was the right time to open up because of the success...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK factories on verge of shutting due to staff shortages caused by ‘pinging’ Covid app, says union

Boris Johnson’s government has been warned that Britain’s factories are on the verge of shutting because of the “havoc” caused by the growing army of staff told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app.Unite said hundreds of employees are off work at several major factory sites, especially in the automotive sector, after being “pinged” as a Covid contact by the app.Latest figures from the NHS show that more than 500,000 alerts were sent to users of the app in the week to 7 July – a rise of almost 50 per cent on the previous week and the highest figure so...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Chris Whitty warns Britain could be forced to consider new lockdown within weeks as UK records 63 deaths in highest daily toll since MARCH and cases soar, especially in Englishmen after Euros

Britain could 'get into trouble again surprisingly fast' and be forced into another lockdown within weeks, Chris Whitty warned last night as deaths surged to their highest daily toll since March. The chief medical officer warned doctors across the country could soon be faced with 'scary numbers again' and that...
Worldmixmag.net

The first major UK festival will welcome in 40,000 people this weekend

This weekend, Latitude Festival will welcome 40,000 attendees, making it the first major event to go ahead in the UK since the pandemic began. Taking place in Suffolk’s Newnham Park, the four-day festival will be the largest of its kind to go ahead. In the past 16 months since the pandemic began, the largest event to take place in the UK was Download Festival, a test event with 10,000 attendees.
Trafficspglobal.com

UK government launches competition probe into EV motorway recharging

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into potential monopoly concerns in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as it warns that more needs to be done in the sector ahead of a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and to meet 2050 net-zero CO2 emissions goals.
Trafficslashdot.org

UK Government Backs Scheme For Motorway Cables To Power Lorries

The government will fund the design of a scheme to install overhead electric cables to power electric lorries on a motorway near Scunthorpe, as part of a series of studies on how to decarbonize road freight. The electric road system – or e-highway – study, will draw up plans to install overhead cables on a 20km (12.4 miles) stretch of the M180 near Scunthorpe, in Lincolnshire. If the designs are accepted and building work is funded the trucks could be on the road by 2024.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Record 618,000 people pinged by NHS Covid app in England and Wales in a week

A record 618,903 ‘pings’ were sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales in the week to 14 July, telling them to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, NHS figures show.The figure compares to a total of 520,194 alerts which were sent out in the week to 7 July.The latest figures were released as the government struggles to contain the “pingdemic” which is being blamed for empty supermarket shelves and staff shortages.Despite hopes that many fully-vaccinated critical workers would be exempt from the isolating when changes to the system...
Trafficgentside.co.uk

UK railway stations and trains are COVID free

Two lots of testing took place at London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly station. Heavily touched areas such as escalator handles were swabbed, while hour-long air samples checked for airborne virus. Tests were repeated on trains running between the stations. There has been extra cleaning...
Trafficmotor1.com

UK: Most drivers support lower motorway speed limit in wet weather

Seven in every 10 British motorists would support the idea of lower motorway speed limits in wet weather, according to new research. The RAC study of more than 2,000 drivers found 72 percent would like to see the ‘standard’ 70 mph limit reduced in wet weather to improve safety. Of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy