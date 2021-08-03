Cancel
Festival

Otterbein Street Festival organized for this weekend

fordcountyrecord.com
 2 days ago

The Otterbein Street Festival is this weekend. The Aug. 6 events include the Masonic Lodge fish fry from 5-7 p.m. and the downtown movies, which begins at dusk. On Aug. 7 there are a number of events for people to attend, starting with the Otterbein Rotary Pancake and Sausage breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Townwide yard sales also take place until 2 p.m. The garage sale scavenger hunt is also scheduled from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

