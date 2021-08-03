A feature-length documentary about Tony Hawk is in the works
Tony Hawk seems like an enormously likable person, whether he’s attaching his name to some very good video games, giving skateboard gear to kids if they can do a kickflip, or just being endlessly tickled by the fact that nobody can recognize him in public, but who is he? What’s his story? Alright, he’s a world famous skater and his story is probably relatively famous as well at this point (we’ve all seen photos of him as a kid with that hair, right?), but a new documentary might make those “you look like that guy Tony Hawk” stories a thing of the past anyway.www.avclub.com
