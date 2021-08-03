49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Adam Schefter's podcast this week to discuss his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Of course, a whole interview couldn't go by without Schefter asking Lynch about his team's current quarterback situation.
