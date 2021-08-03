49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football

The Colts have a starting quarterback vacancy. Carson Wentz is undergoing foot surgery today to remove a bone that will cause him to miss as much as 12 weeks of action. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, this a major blow to have their starting quarterback out of action. Situations like this are what leads teams to exploring outside-experienced options at quarterback. One player who could be an options is the 49ers very own Jimmy Garoppolo. With how Trey Lance is looking in training camp and continuing to earn the trust of his teammates, it is only a matter of time before he proves he is ready to be the starter. For the 49ers, there is no better time to get compensation for Garoppolo while also looking good from a public relations standpoint.