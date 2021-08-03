The pandemic’s impact on park-and-rides

As Shannon Connellan reports, Bird is instituting "Community Safety Zones, geofenced areas of high-pedestrian activity clearly marked in the app's map" where "your maximum speed will be automatically reduced to 8 miles per hour." This "much-needed move" will first apply in busy areas such as schools and hospitals "in Miami, Marseille, and Madrid first, then expanding to the other 250 cities where Bird is available." The change follows "the long-studied dangers of riding e-scooters for riders and pedestrians — e-scooter related injuries are no joke, and that significantly goes for pedestrians. Bird's e-scooters' top speeds range from 16 miles (25 kilometres) per hour for the Bird Air to 18 miles (28 kilometres) per hour for the Bird One."
