The pandemic’s impact on park-and-rides

The current version of the "bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $66 billion in new funding for rail to address Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, along with upgrading the high-traffic Northeast Corridor from Washington to Boston" and changing the mandate of the agency, writes Madeleine Ngo. "The bill includes new language that would change Amtrak’s goal to meet the intercity passenger rail needs of the United States' rather than achieving 'a performance level sufficient to justify expending public money.' It would also add language that prioritizes service in rural areas in addition to urban ones," officially shifting the focus from profitability to public service. The new funding "comes as the agency tries to significantly expand its map nationwide by 2035 to provide more service outside of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic."