Traffic

The pandemic’s impact on park-and-rides

psrc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many people worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, a large portion of the region’s park-and-ride stalls sat empty. Before the pandemic, about 76% of park-and-ride spaces were full. In 2020 that number tumbled to 24%. PSRC looked at the changes in the use of these lots for a...

www.psrc.org

#Kitsap Transit#Community Transit#Pandemic#Wsdot#Puget Sound Trend
Related
Sand City, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

With pandemic restrictions lifting, Sand City’s new art park comes to life.

When Aaron Blair came on as Sand City’s new city manager in November 2019, he quickly saw an opportunity to bolster the city’s arts and culture scene and deepen its sense of community. His idea was to convert the city’s under-utilized public works parking lot, in the heart of the city’s West End district, into an art park at minimal expense.
Mason County, WAmasonwebtv.com

Pear Orchard Park & Ride Ribbon Cutting

Mason Transit Authority and the Shelton Mason County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Pear Orchard Park and Ride Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Pear Orchard Park and Ride is part of a $10 million package funded through state grants to improve transit safety and encourage ridership. The park and ride is located off SR 3 between N. Front Street and the Shelton Yacht Club.
Lincoln City, ORnewslincolncounty.com

Pitchin’ in to help Lincoln City ride out the pandemic…

The City of Lincoln City is accepting applications for the listed volunteer board and committee positions. Applications are available on the City website, www.lincolncity.org, under the “Boards and Committees” menu. You can also request more information by contacting the City Recorder at cityrecorder@lincolncity.org. Budget Committee (meets the spring of each...
TechnologyPLANetizen

Bird Scooters Now Automatically Slow in High-Activity Areas

As Shannon Connellan reports, Bird is instituting "Community Safety Zones, geofenced areas of high-pedestrian activity clearly marked in the app's map" where "your maximum speed will be automatically reduced to 8 miles per hour." This "much-needed move" will first apply in busy areas such as schools and hospitals "in Miami, Marseille, and Madrid first, then expanding to the other 250 cities where Bird is available." The change follows "the long-studied dangers of riding e-scooters for riders and pedestrians — e-scooter related injuries are no joke, and that significantly goes for pedestrians. Bird's e-scooters' top speeds range from 16 miles (25 kilometres) per hour for the Bird Air to 18 miles (28 kilometres) per hour for the Bird One."
TrafficPLANetizen

Changes for Amtrak in the New Infrastructure Bill

The current version of the "bipartisan infrastructure bill includes $66 billion in new funding for rail to address Amtrak’s maintenance backlog, along with upgrading the high-traffic Northeast Corridor from Washington to Boston" and changing the mandate of the agency, writes Madeleine Ngo. "The bill includes new language that would change Amtrak’s goal to meet the intercity passenger rail needs of the United States' rather than achieving 'a performance level sufficient to justify expending public money.' It would also add language that prioritizes service in rural areas in addition to urban ones," officially shifting the focus from profitability to public service. The new funding "comes as the agency tries to significantly expand its map nationwide by 2035 to provide more service outside of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic."
Clifton, AZEastern Arizona Courier

Pandemic-caused labor shortage impacting building projects

Duncan resident John Basteen may switch gears and build his home out of blocks. Contractor Tim Williams’ projects have slowed down and the Town of Clifton’s projects are getting pretty pricey. Thanks to bad weather and the pandemic, there’s a resin and lumber shortage that’s impacting the entire nation, including...
Jackson, MSWLBT

Waste Management: COVID-19 staffing shortages could delay trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Waste management say trash pickup in Jackson could be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Cowen, Waste Management’s senior district manager, and Jamie Travis, the managing member of WDS LLC, issued this statement:. “We are currently experiencing intermittent COVID-related staffing shortages...
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Chino Hills businesses impacted by pandemic

To assess the impact of COVID-19 on businesses in Chino Hills, city staff reviewed commercial center permit data, conducted a visual survey of vacant businesses, spoke to shopping center management, and consulted with the city’s economic development team. Business closures that staff believes are a direct result of COVID included...

