'Forever grateful': Officer dies after being attacked outside Pentagon, officials say

Star Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn officer has died after being attacked on Tuesday morning at a transit station just outside the Pentagon, federal officials say. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tasked with securing the building, said in a tweet it was mourning "the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family." The agency did not release the officer's name but said more information would be released after family was notified.

Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...
Public SafetyNew York Post

Another cop on duty during Capitol riot reportedly kills himself

A cop who was on duty when the US Capitol was stormed by an angry mob Jan. 6 has committed suicide — the third responding officer to take his own life, a report said Monday. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida, who joined the DC department in 2003, died last week, the agency announced.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Co-workers called FBI after alleged Capitol Hill rioter bragged about Jan. 6, officials say

A man who was charged after storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was turned in by his co-workers who said he bragged about his experience participating in the attack. Donald Smith was arrested on Thursday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Who Is Austin Lanz? Suspect Identified In Pentagon Transit Center Shooting

Austin Lanz has been identified as the suspect in a deadly attack that occurred at the Pentagon Transit Center earlier on Tuesday. Lanz, a 27-year-old Georgia resident, is suspected of having rushed towards a Pentagon police officer before stabbing them in the throat, killing them. Law enforcement officers then shot Lanz, killing him at the scene.

