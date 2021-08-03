Kates wants to lead Merkel to the playoffs in 2021

Sixty-four golfers competed at the Richmond County Country Club for 32 spots in matchplay and the right to claim the 2021 Staten Island Amateur championship on Monday. The overall consensus was reflected by many of the competitors “that the golf course was impossible,” and that was just from the players who qualified. The scores reflected the difficulty of the tough pins, fast greens, lengthened course and high rough, as only four players broke 80, and the cut fell at 89, with a playoff of five players for four spots. It was the highest cut score that anyone could remember, including two-time champion, 77-year old Skip Tellefsen, who has been competing the longest in this event, and who made the cut.