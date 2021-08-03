Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Kates wants to lead Merkel to the playoffs in 2021

By David Robinett
bigcountryhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merkel Badgers are working to get prepared to run new head coach Will Kates offense and defense. Kates is the Badgers fourth head coach in four seasons, and Merkel hasn’t had a winning season since 2017. It’s been a tough time, but Kates believes his team can get back...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
SportsThe Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Why does one volleyball player have a different colour jersey?

Viewers of the Olympic volleyball tournament at Tokyo 2020 may have noticed one team member on the court wearing a different coloured jersey. That player is a defensive specialist known as a libero, and their jersey is normally one of that country’s official colours but always contrasts that being worn by the rest of the team.
NFLchatsports.com

Kay Adams thinks Joe Burrow will lead Bengals to playoffs in 2021

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) - Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK. Throughout the offseason, one big supporter of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been Kay Adams of Good Morning Football. Her support of the Bengals’ signal-caller first came to our attention when she listed Burrow as...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

James Buttermark leads qualifying at 2021 Staten Island Amateur; 4 players squeeze in following playoff

Sixty-four golfers competed at the Richmond County Country Club for 32 spots in matchplay and the right to claim the 2021 Staten Island Amateur championship on Monday. The overall consensus was reflected by many of the competitors “that the golf course was impossible,” and that was just from the players who qualified. The scores reflected the difficulty of the tough pins, fast greens, lengthened course and high rough, as only four players broke 80, and the cut fell at 89, with a playoff of five players for four spots. It was the highest cut score that anyone could remember, including two-time champion, 77-year old Skip Tellefsen, who has been competing the longest in this event, and who made the cut.
Clyde, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Danny Dudgeon looks forward to 1st year as Clyde’s head coach

The Clyde Bulldogs are starting the Dudgeon era in Class 3A Division I football this week. The Bulldogs are a playoff regular, but they struggled to a 4-7 record in 2020. Scott Campbell was fired and in comes former Cooper offensive coordinator Danny Dudgeon to be the new head coach.
College SportsHouston Chronicle

Mike Leach wants College Football Playoff to be a 64-team 'Winter Madness'

HOOVER, Ala. – The four-team College Football Playoff is likely to expand to a dozen teams within a few years, and second-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says that should just be the first step. Leach, known for his occasionally spacy takes, is trying to turn college football into January Madness – or perhaps more accurately Winter Madness stretching across months.
Nixa, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Nixa's Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in steeplechase

TOKYO — Courtney Frerichs really didn’t get interested in distance racing until her senior year at Nixa High School about 10 years ago. She started running cross country as a way to stay in shape for soccer, but in college, she had success at both UMKC and New Mexico, capped by helping the Lobos to a national championship in cross country in 2015 and a fourth-place individual finish.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Playoff proposal

I’m really starting to think that any playoff should be limited to teams that at least have a couple of nattys in the last 20 years. That would trim it to 6. Bama(6), SoCal (2), OSU (2), LSU (2), UF (2), and Clemson (2). I mean if you can’t win...
Jamestown, NYWarren Times Observer

Playoff Time

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Tarp Skunks’ Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League regular-season finale was just about to start Wednesday night, but some of the players had one more item to check off their list before the first pitch. So to show their appreciation for the community support the last...
Jones County, GAJones County News

Youngsters learn cheerleading skills

With more than 20 young future Cheer Hounds taking part each day, the Jones County Cheerleaders once again hosted their annual Competition Cheer Kid Camp at the Cheer Factory on the JCHS campus. Participants learned a cheer, dance, stunt and tumble during the two-day event that was led by the...
College SportsABC News

Clemson Tigers football coach Dabo Swinney wants season shortened if playoff expands

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday he'd like to see additional changes made to the college football schedule if the sport plans to expand its playoff. Swinney and North Carolina coach Mack Brown both came out against the proposed 12-team playoff this month after surveying their players for feedback, but after sitting through a detailed presentation on the proposal from Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick on Wednesday, Swinney said he sees value in the idea if the sport would also eliminate one regular-season game.
College SportsLas Vegas Sun

Tate Martell is nonparticipant on first day of UNLV camp

Tate Martell did not suit up on the first day of UNLV training camp, but it’s only a matter of time before the high-profile transfer jumps into the team’s quarterback battle. UNLV opened camp on Wednesday with a two-hour practice session, and the addition of Martell has instilled some hope...

Comments / 0

Community Policy