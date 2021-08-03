Rainbow Six Siege Containment event details: New game mode, release date, more

The next Rainbow Six Siege limited-time event, kicking off tomorrow, adds a new PvP mode based on Rainbow Six Extraction. Rainbow Six's Containment event starts Tuesday, August 3, and runs for three weeks until August 24. In that time, players will have access to a new 5v5 attack-and-defend mode called Nest Destruction, set in a reworked version of Siege's Consulate map that's been overtaken by the Chimera parasite. Ubisoft says the limited-time mode "offers a tease into the world of Extraction," referring to the next game in the Rainbow Six series due to launch in January 2022. Interestingly, Extraction itself was partially inspired by those Rainbow Six Siege PvE alien events, so this new event and mode bring everything full circle.